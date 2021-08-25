Japanese yakuza mobster sentenced to death

The court in the city of Fukuoka found that Nomura Satoru, aged 74, had ordered four assaults, one of which resulted in death.

The verdict came despite a lack of direct evidence against Nomura, local media said. He denied any involvement.

It is believed to be the first time a senior member of Japan's mafia, the yakuza, has been sentenced to death.

"I asked for a fair decision... You will regret this for the rest of your life," Nomura told the presiding judge after his sentencing on Tuesday, according to Japan's Nishinippon Shimbun newspaper.

Nomura, who heads the Kudo-kai syndicate operating in south-western Japan, plans to appeal.