At least 100 killed in blaze at wedding party in Nineveh

The bride and the groom are reported to be among the victims, according to local media.

The fire happened in the district of Al-Hamdaniya in Iraq's northern Nineveh province late on Tuesday evening.

It is not yet clear what caused the blaze, but early reports say it broke out after fireworks were lit.

A photo posted by Iraqi news agency Nina showed firefighters battling the blaze, and pictures from local journalists on social media show the charred-out remains of the event hall.

Flammable panels in the building may have helped ignite the fire, Iraq's civil defence directorate said, quoted by a separate news agency Nina.

"The fire led to the collapse of parts of the hall as a result of the use of highly flammable, low-cost building materials that collapse within minutes when fire breaks out," an official for the directorate said.

Firefighters could be seen climbing over the wreckage of the building in search of survivors in video filmed at the site by a correspondent for news agency Reuters.

Ambulances and medical crews were sent to the site by Iraqi authorities, according to official statements.

Iraq's prime minister has told officials to "mobilize all efforts to provide relief to those affected by the unfortunate incident," his office said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.