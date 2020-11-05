Lemanu and Talauega win American Samoa gubernatorial race

Results released by the office this morning show the pair securing 7,154 of the 11,861 votes counted, more than 60 percent of the votes.

It is the first time in more than 30 years that there won't be a run-off election in the gubernatorial race.

According to the election office Lemanu and Talauega won 7,154 votes (60.3 percent) of the 11,861 votes counted Gaoteote and Faiivae garnered 2,594 votes or( 21.9 percent) , I'aulualo and Tapaau polled 1,461 votes, (12.3 percent) and Nua and Satele received 652 ballots, (5.5 percent).

Lemanu and Talauega won convincingly in all districts except Vaifanua, the home district of candidate for Senate President Gaoteote Palaie Tofau.

The margin however was just 44 votes.

The biggest victory for the winning camp was in Tuala-uta where they received 1,481 votes while all the other challengers combined had 936 ballots.

The campaign Committee Chairman for the winners, Malemo Tausaga, said the candidates will make their first public address today.

In the congressional race, Aumua Amata Radewagen registered a landslide win polling 9,880 votes or 83.5 percent of the total votes cast.

Her contenders Oreta Tufaga Mapu Crichton and Meleagi Suitonu Chapman polled 14.4 percent and 2.1 percent respectively.

Aumua carried all of the 17 districts to win a fourth term as American Samoa's congresswoman.

In the local House of Representatives election 16 of the 20 incumbents were re-elected in yesterday's voting.