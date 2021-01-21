Madrid explosion leaves three dead

A fourth person was missing and several others were hurt, officials said.

City officials said the blast, which destroyed four floors of the building, had been caused by a gas leak.

Mayor José Luis Martínez Almeida told reporters after the blast that a fire was raging inside the building, which belongs to the Catholic Church.

The blast happened shortly before 15:00 local time (14:00 GMT) as gas workers were repairing a boiler at the back of the building in the central Puerta de Toledo area of Madrid.

An 85-year-old woman passer-by and two men were killed while a third man who had been working on the boiler was missing, Spanish media reported. One of the injured was in a serious condition and taken to hospital, according to officials.

Spanish reports said the upper floors affected were being used to house local priests.