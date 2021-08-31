 

Man arrested in Micronesia for threatening to kill president

BY: Loop Pacific
14:16, August 31, 2021
Police in the Federated States of Micronesia have arrested a man who threatened on social media to assassinate President David Panuelo.

The government didn't release the name of the suspect, who has been charged with "making threats of bodily harm" and "retaliation for official action" in his Facebook posts.

According to a statement from the government, with help from the FBI, police investigators were able to link the defendant to the Facebook account, which appears to have been taken down.

The government said citizens are encouraged "to freely express differing views on matters of public importance".

But "making threats of bodily harm against any person, or any public official for that matter," is a crime punishable with up to 10 years of imprisonment.

 

Photo FSM Government  Caption: President David Panuelo

     

RNZ Pacific
