Marriage is not a licence to control women's bodies says Fiji's women's group.

The group has criticised recent discussions during a consultation with the Minister for Health and Medical Services by concerned men about their wives and partners using contraceptives without their consent.

The Fiji Women's Rights Movement said women are not the property of their husbands.

It's encouraging family planning and as well as counselling.

Fiji has one of the highest rates of gender-based violence in the world, with more than 60-percent of Fijian women experiencing violence at least once in their lifetime.