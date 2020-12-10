Melanesian Spearhead Group talks partnership with China

A meeting was held at the Chinese Embassy in Vanuatu's capital Port Vila where the MSG secretariat is also located.

A new multi-lateral approach is being heralded by the MSG secretariat, representing the group's five full members Fiji, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands, PNG and New Caledonia's Kanaks.

MSG Secretariat acting director general George Hoa'au met with Chinese officials and said China is willing to be part of the development aspirations of the MSG.

Solomon Islands last year cut long-running diplomatic ties with Taiwan to switch to China.

Hoa'au said now that all MSG members recognised the "One China Policy," the Secretariat is looking to upscale bilateral relations to a multilateral approach in areas of mutual interests at sub-regional level, including climate change.

Photo: Facebook Caption: The Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) Secretariat and the People's Republic of China (PRC) Embassy in Vanuatu commenced discussion on possible partnership arrangements.