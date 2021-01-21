New US president sworn in amid Trump snub

"Democracy has prevailed," he said after taking the oath of office from Chief Justice John Roberts.

Donald Trump - who has not formally conceded the presidency to Mr Biden - snubbed the inauguration ceremony, in a departure from longstanding precedent.

The new president has announced a raft of measures reversing Trump policies.

Kamala Harris was sworn in as vice-president ahead of Mr Biden. She is the first woman - and the first black and Asian-American person - to serve in a role, a heartbeat from the presidency.

The inauguration took place at the US Capitol. There is extra-tight security after the building was stormed by violent pro-Trump protesters in a deadly riot on 6 January.

Some 25,000 National Guards protected the ceremony, which missed the traditional hundreds of thousands of spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Photo BBC Caption: 46th US President Joe Biden