North-eastern China city sees highest snowfall in 116 years

In the capital city of Shenyang, in Liaoning province, average snowfall reached 51cm (20 inches).

This is the highest recorded snowfall since 1905, said state outlet Xinhua.

In neighbouring inner Mongolia, one person died and more than 5,600 were affected after a heavy snowstorm.

Meteorological researchers in the Mongolian city of Tongliao told state outlet the Global Times that the snowstorm was an extremely random and sudden extreme weather event.

A total of 27 red alerts were issued across Inner Mongolia and north-eastern China - the highest warning alert for snowstorms.

The cold wave, which began on Sunday, caused temperatures to plummet by at least 14 degrees in some parts of north-eastern China.

In Liaoning, traffic has been severely affected by the heavy onslaught, with most expressway toll stations closed as of Tuesday.

Train and bus stations have also remained shut, except for those in the cities of Dalian and Dandong.