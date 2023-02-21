'Our future looks secure': Pacific Islands Forum unite

"We have come through a period of some fracture," incoming PIF Chair Mark Brown said.

"Re-establishing those ties, re-establishing relationships, that's going to be an important part of the side events of this meeting."

A number of issues are on the agenda, and among the top items will be welcoming Kiribati back into the fold.

"The Forum leaders meeting will be a happy occasion," PIF Secretary-General Henry Puna said.

The Suva Agreement is to be discussed and so will the implementation of the 2050 Blue Pacific Strategy launched at the 51st Forum Meeting in Suva in July last year.

"We need a plan like the 2050 [Strategy] to allow us to keep pace.

"To continue to work together, that is the absolute basis of 2050," Puna said.

The strategy touted as integral to regional unity as tensions heat up between the US and China, as both major powers have announced a special envoy to the Pacific to scale up their influence in the region.

The US has formally recognised the 2050 strategy and Puna said it is his job to engage China.

"What I can tell you is at the operational level our future looks secure," he said.

"Yes, we are the subject of geopolitical interests from around the world, particularly when the Solomon Islands signed their security deal with China. But I can assure you that all is well now within the Forum family."

He said the 2050 strategy signed by the leaders is very much based on the Forum family moving forward as one.

An update will also be given on dialogue partner Japan's planned release of treated nuclear wastewater into the Pacific Ocean.

In addition, the official handover of the Forum Chair role from Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka to the Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown will also take place.

New Zealand's Prime Minister is not attending as he focuses on the response to the devastation left by Cyclone Gabrielle.

The retreat would have been Chris Hipkins' first chance to meet other Pacific leaders since replacing Jacinda Ardern.

Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni will go in his place.