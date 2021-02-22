Papua New Guinea’s Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare in palliative care

Sir Michael’s family released a statement following numerous enquiries and they thought it “best to be forthright so the public knows the exact extent of this terrible illness.”

“It is with sadness that I advise on behalf of the Somare Family the serious illness pancreatic cancer that has befallen our father Sir Michael, it is at a critical stage and we as a family along with his medical teams are giving him the utmost care in Port Moresby that he deserves.”

“After comprehensive consultation to ensure all clinical opportunities were exhausted in every jurisdiction with the competencies able to treat the critical stage of this form of cancer, the family in consultation with the Grand chief and Lady veronica have settled with offering the best palliative care and nutritional and dietary care in PNG,” the statement said.

“We as a family continue to ask people of Papua New Guinea for your prayers for Sir Michael and all others that are critically ill and suffering quietly around the country.”

Sir Michael, 84, served as PNG’s prime minister four times.

He held the post for 17 years in total, making him the country's longest-serving leader.

He was a pivotal politician in the coming of independence.

Sir Micheal has also been minister of foreign affairs, leader of the opposition and governor of East Sepik.

Photo supplied Caption Lady Veronica sits at her husband, Sir Michael Somare's bedside