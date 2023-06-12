Philadelphia Interstate 95 freeway partially collapses following underpass fire

The blaze was caused by an oil tanker on fire under the bridge according to local officials.

The partial collapse of the busy elevated freeway affected four lanes. Local media reported the fire started at 07:00 local time (11:00 GMT) when traffic was light. No injures have been reported so far.

The north-south highway is one of the busiest in the United States, connecting Maine to Florida and major cities along the East Coast. It remains closed in both directions in the Philadelphia area, officials said.