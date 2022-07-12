PIF SG COMMENDS PACIFIC MEDIA

Mr. Puna said this Sunday while officially opening the media masterclass of the 51st PIF Leaders Meeting in Suva, Fiji.

This PIF Meeting will be the first face-to-face meeting in three years.

“What three years it has been with pandemic disruption and recovery alongside the ongoing challenges of the climate crisis, and the ongoing geostrategic and geopolitical priorities and interests in our region as well,” he said.

Mr. Puna said the Pacific media, in the last 12 months, had reported 50 years of the Pacific regional family and the challenges that it had faced.

“You have done it so well, because you work as one regional media family.

“Everywhere you look in the world headlines today, there is increasingly Pacific story and you are a key part of that story and how it frames our conversations and understanding of the world and our rightful place in it.

“To those who have ensured this collaboration delivers quality news and analysis on the high level decisions and meetings of Pacific leaders, I thank you sincerely.

“Your work is ensuring communities and people that our leaders serve are informed and engaged on the policies strengthening our common regional future,” he said.

The media masterclass was attended by journalists from the Pacific Island countries of Fiji, Tonga, Samoa, Cook Islands, Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea with the trainers being veteran journalists, Ms. Rita Narayan and Ms. Dorothy Wickham.

“Yes, all women, who are veterans of their Pacific news industries.

“May you continue to deliver milestone knowledge to our Pacific media and for the diversity and representation we are celebrating today,” said Mr. Puna.

The PIF Leaders Meeting will begin tomorrow and will end later this week with the launching of the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent which has been developed over three years.

“Just as the stars have mapped the journeys that brought first canoes to our Blue Continent, the 2050 Strategy would be our North Star, guiding our journey to 2050 and beyond,” said Mr. Puna. “Whether we speak of voices, of people, challenges and opportunities, you should know that every story you are working on up to this point and onwards will resonate with this document.

“Perhaps you will even be inspired to discuss what Pacific media would look like in 2050,” he added.