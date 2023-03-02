PNG politician found guilty of misconduct in office

NBC reports he was found not guilty of another five allegations.

A Leadership Tribunal has been enquiring into Kramer's actions since August last year, at which stage he was suspended from his role as Minister of Labour and Immigration.

At that time he called the allegations unsubstantiated and vexatious

The Tribunal found Kramer guilty of scandalising the judiciary by posting articles on his Facebook account and insinuating a conflict of interest with Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika.

Bryan Kramer. Photo: RNZ Pacific/ Koroi Hawkins