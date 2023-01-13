Riots break out following Papua governor's arrest

Police Chief Mathius Fakhiri said the arrest of the governor prompted riots in two locations - Papua Mobile Brigade HQ in Mako Brimob, and Sentani Airport, Jayapura.

"There were small incidents due to the [incident] arrest. But we managed to quell the riot," he said.

He said two people were detained in the riot in Mako Brimob, and the rest were secured at Sentani Airport.

"They are being questioned by the police," he added.

One of the protestors, he said, died from a gunshot wound.

