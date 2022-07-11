 

Russian rockets kill 15 in Chasiv Yar housing block, Ukraine says

BY: Loop Pacific
06:57, July 11, 2022
At least 15 people have been killed and about 20 more are feared buried under rubble after Russian rockets struck an apartment block in Chasiv Yar, a town in eastern Ukraine, officials say.

Five victims have been brought out alive. The death toll was given by a Ukrainian emergency services official.

One side of the five-storey building was ripped apart, leaving a mountain of rubble. Chasiv Yar is near the city of Kramatorsk, in Donetsk region.

Donetsk is the focus of a Russian push.

The region's governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said the destruction was caused by Russian Uragan rockets.

In the south, Ukrainian forces fired missiles on Sunday at the Russian-occupied city of Kherson. Reports from both sides are contradictory: a Ukrainian official said a Russian military base was hit, while Russian reports say a hospital was damaged and a house destroyed.

Serhiy Bratchuk, a senior Ukrainian official based in Odesa, claimed the Ukrainian forces "struck the occupiers' base in the Kherson region" and posted a photo apparently showing a big plume of smoke over Kherson.

Russia's Tass news agency said Kherson's air defence system fired back and four explosions were heard in the city. It said a Ukrainian missile destroyed a house, injuring two people. And a Russian news site, Khersonsky Vyestnik, said a hospital was damaged in the Ukrainian attack.

The BBC was unable to confirm the impact of the missile strike.

     

Source: 
BBC
Tags: 
Chasiv Yar
Russian Rockets
