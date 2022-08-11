Solomons police issue warning on burning after 13 live bombs found

These bombs were detected when the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit (EOD) Unit conducted bomb detection on the runway on Monday and Tuesday.

EOD Team leader on the ground, Sergeant Celestine Telen, confirmed to the Provincial Police Commander, Superintendent Vincent Eria, that the bombs were live which puts Taro at level A threat assessment.

Sergeant Telen confirmed they have removed the bombs and are keeping them at a safe site.

Eria has issued an advice to people in Taro and Supizae not to burn rubbish in their gardens or areas given the bomb threat level is high in these places.

He appealed to those living in these areas to report any suspicious iron sighted and report them to Taro police.

Meanwhile, the police on Taro are conducting awareness on unexploded ordnance beginning with Taro Primary School.

The awareness programme will continue with the general public on Friday.