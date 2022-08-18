Spanish fires: Passengers injured fleeing train in Bejís

The fire near Bejís has been whipped up by fierce winds, leaving several firefighters running for their lives.

The passengers were on a service from Valencia to Zaragoza in the north when the fire brought the train to a halt.

The train driver asked passengers to stay on board, but some panicked.

As he prepared to reverse the train, which had left Valencia late on Tuesday afternoon with 48 passengers on board, some broke windows in an attempt to escape as the flames drew close.

Some of those who fled suffered burns and one was airlifted to hospital for treatment in Valencia. Those with the worst burns were a 58-year-old woman and a girl aged 15, Spanish reports said.