 

Sydney man shocked after getting traffic ticket for bizarre road rule

BY: Loop Pacific
08:48, February 16, 2021
A driver has to pay $114(NZ$122) for a little-known traffic rule in Sydney, Australia, 7News reports.

The fine, issued by New South Wales (NSW) Police Force was due to the doors not being locked and windows being down.

"Don't accidentally leave your car window down in Bondi," the man wrote on Facebook.

Under NSW road rules, it is an offence to leave a car unlocked or with the windows down when the motorist is more than three metres away.

A window is considered insecure if it is open by more than two centimetres.

In north Queensland, windows can be down to five centimetres without being fined $40(NZ$42).

In Victoria, windows in unattended cars can be down to five centimetres as well but the fine is $117(NZ$125)

Dozens of Facebook users were perplexed by the rules with one man calling the fine "a joke".

     

