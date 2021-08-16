Taliban enter Kabul as Afghan government collapses

An interior ministry official confirmed the Taliban had entered Kabul and told Reuters they were coming in "from all sides" but gave no further details.

A tweet from the Afghan Presidential palace account said firing had been heard at a number of points around Kabul but that security forces, in coordination with international partners, had control of the city.

US officials said diplomats were being ferried to the airport from the embassy in the fortified Wazir Akbar Khan district. More American troops were being sent to help in the evacuations after the Taliban's lightning advances brought the Islamist group to Kabul in a matter of days.

A spokesman for the Taliban has told Al Jazeera: "The war is over in Afghanistan."

"We have reached what we were seeking, the freedom of our country and the independence of our people," he added.

The spokesman said the Taliban did not think foreign forces would "repeat their failed experience in Afghanistan again".

Earlier on Sunday, the Taliban were pictured inside the presidential palace. They claim to have taken control of 11 district centres in the capital.

Photo AFP/RNZ Caption: Afghan families displaced as the Taliban take control of cities