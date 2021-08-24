Tennessee flash floods kill 22 with dozens missing

Rescue crews are still searching for dozens of people in rural Humphreys County, which is west of Nashville.

The record-breaking flooding began on Saturday, submerging entire roads and taking out telephone and power lines.

Emergency workers are searching door-to-door in the worst-hit areas, with rescuers also combing through the debris of homes that were washed away.

The names of the missing have been listed on a notice board at an emergency centre in Humphreys County, with relatives left fearing the worst.

On the county's Facebook page, people have been desperately seeking any information that could help locate their missing friends and relatives.

"My niece was swept away," one woman wrote. "Her family is still looking for her. They were told she was found but it wasn't her."

"Me and my family are looking for our 6-year-old cousin," another person wrote. "Any information is appreciated."

Most of the missing are from the town of Waverly. The state's Governor Bill Lee visited on Sunday.

"The loss of life and property damage is devastating," he said. "Our hearts are with the many Tennesseans experiencing loss and heartbreak."

One woman, Shirley Foster, discovered that a friend had died and approached Governor Lee as he walked through the town.

"I thought I was over the shock of all this," she told him, according to the Associated Press. "I'm just tore up over my friend. My house is nothing, but my friend is gone."