Trump's son urges father to go to 'total war' over election results

A senior campaign official told CBS that Trump would not concede just because Biden declares victory.

Meanwhile his son Donald trump Jr urged his father to "go to total war over this election", in a post flagged by Twitter as misleading.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign had filed another lawsuit in Pennsylvania, claiming that Republican representatives have been barred from attending ballot counts.

Now, a Philadelphia federal judge has scheduled an emergency hearing on the suit.

According to New York Times reporter Alan Feuer, the hearing will take place today.