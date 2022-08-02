Two dead as firefighters battle McKinney blaze

The bodies of the dead pair were found inside a car in the driveway of a property caught in the blaze.

Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue told ABC News the two seemed to be trying to escape the area.

The McKinney Fire has burned more than 52,000 acres, making it California's largest this year.

The identities of the two dead people are not being released until their families have been notified.

California's Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency over the fire, which began on Friday afternoon before rapidly exploding in size due to a combination of dry fuel after a drought, strong winds and lightning strikes.

Around 650 firefighters are battling to contain the fire, officials say, but with little success. Sheriffs said on Sunday evening that it was "0% contained".

As a result, more than 2,000 inhabitants of the area around the Klamath National Forest are being forced to evacuate their homes. Rescue teams have been aiding hikers who had been on the national park's trails.

The nearby town of Yreka - home to several thousand people - has not been evacuated, and remains outside the fire's grasp.

Vina Swenson, who has lived in Yreka for over 20 years, told the Los Angeles Times that firefighters were cutting down bushes, shrubs and grass near her home.

"It's reassuring that they're keeping us safe, but the fact that they're clearing brush here makes me think they expect the fire to reach here," she said.