Two men killed in separate crocodile attacks in Solomon Islands

Some people are calling for a crocodile cull to reduce numbers.

The deaths come less than a month after the country lifted a ban on harvesting the nocturnal marine animal, also called beche-de-mer, in a bid to boost is pandemic-hit economy.

Local police commander Joseph Maneluga said the beche-de-mer gold rush is attracting divers to crocodile-infested waters.

Customers in China and South-East Asian countries consider the dried sea cucumbers a delicacy and one kilogram can fetch up to 170 dollars in the Solomons.

Photo: Jan van der Ploeg / WorldFish Solomon Islands Caption: A saltwater crocodile swims along the Waihara River in Malaita Province