Ukrainian sailor in Majorca tried to sink yacht of Russian boss

The 48m (157ft) Lady Anastasia, which belongs to Rosoboronexport director general Alexander Mikheev, was docked in Majorca in Spain when the mechanic opened valves in its engine room.

He was arrested by Civil Guard officers on Saturday and later released on bail.

He told a judge that he regretted nothing and would do it again.

The man said he tried to scuttle Mr Mikheev's yacht after watching news reports from Ukraine on the television,

"There was a video of a helicopter attack on a building in Kyiv," he was quoted as saying by local media.

"They were attacking innocents."

On Saturday, a high-rise apartment building near Kyiv's Zhuliany airport was hit by a missile, leaving a hole covering at least five floors.

There was no immediate comment from Mr Mikheev or Rosoboronexport, which exports Russian defence products, including tanks, fighting vehicles, aircraft, ships, weapons and ammunition.

Photo file source Fleetmon