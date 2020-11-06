US Elections: Biden overtakes Trump in several key states

Biden is currently leading in both Michigan and Wisconsin, which, if conclusive could get him 26 electoral votes closer to the 270 required to win the election. Most current projections show Biden with 238 electoral votes to Trump’s 213 as of 5:40 PM Belgian time.

Democrats are expecting a clear path to victory by this afternoon, according to Biden’s campaign manager Jen O’Malley, who said that Biden would have a higher total number of votes than any other presidential candidate in history.

In the US elections, people do not vote for the candidates themselves. Instead, the country has an electoral college, and each state elects a number of representatives to the electoral college that corresponds to its number of delegates in Congress. That means that not every state has the same weight in the election.

While many states traditionally lean towards the Democratic candidate (in this case, Joe Biden) or towards the Republican candidate (President Donald Trump), certain states are key to winning the US election.