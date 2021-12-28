US snowstorms: California and other western states battered

Almost 30in (76cm) of snow fell in California over a 24-hour period ending Sunday morning, causing road closures, including a 70-mile (112km) stretch of Interstate 80 into Nevada.

Avalanche warnings are in effect across six states.

Over the weekend, southern California was hit by rainstorms, which saw power lines snap and streets flooded.

More than 1.8in of rain fell over 24 hours in San Marcos pass in Santa Barbara county, while Rocky Butte in San Luis Obispo county recorded 1.61in, officials said.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Reno, Nevada, said snowstorms would remain heavy well into Monday, and forecasters have warned that travel could prove difficult in the region for several days.