Voting underway in American Samoa

Electors are casting ballots for the gubernatorial race - to elect the governor and lieutenant governor; for the territory's Delegate to the US House of Representatives and 20 or the 21 members of the local House.

The Swains Island seat was already decided in a meeting last week, with incumbent Su'a Alexander Jennings returning for an eighth term.

Prior to polls open today 1,601 absentee ballots had already been. Of these, 892 are outside or off island absentee ballots and 709 are local absentee votes.

There 41-designated polling stations in the territory and the chief election officer, Lealaofi Uiagalelei, urged American Samoans to exercise their democratic right and vote.

During polling an alcohol ban is in place and the deputy commissioner of public safety Falanaipupu Taase Sagapolutele who was at the Election office this morning said police will be stationed at the Election Office until all the ballot boxes are returned.