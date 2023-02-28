Winter storm hits California with snow and central US with tornadoes

Residents in Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Texas were asked to seek shelter as severe weather makes its way to the region through Monday.

There were reports of damaged homes and knocked down power lines, leaving thousands without power.

At least 12 people have been reported injured as a result of the storm.

Severe weather is expected to continue to the upper Midwest later in the week.

Californians have already faced mass power outages, flooding and the closures of both motorways and beaches as the storm swept the US state.

More than 120,000 people - many of them in the Los Angeles area - lost electricity after days of fierce winds.

As of Monday, around 46,500 homes in California remain without power. An additional 28,300 were without power in Texas and Oklahoma.

In Oklahoma, seven tornadoes were reported to have hit the state late on Sunday. Footage emerged showing overturned cars and homes with collapsed roofs due to the strong winds. Officials reported at least 12 weather-related injuries.

A wind speed of 114 mph (183 km/h) was recorded in northern Texas near the border with Oklahoma - the equivalent of a Category 3 hurricane.

Severe weather is expected to continue through Monday, said the National Weather Service, which forecasted a "deep mid-latitude cyclone" to hit portions of the Midwest, bringing with it showers and thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service and experts have said that the weather pattern likely qualifies as a "derecho", a rare weather pattern characterised by extremely strong straight-line winds.

Parts of Michigan, where more than 147,000 people remain without power after a winter storm last week, are also expected to be hit again with yet another storm.