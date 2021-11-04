You may as well bomb our islands Palau president tells COP26

Surangel Whipps junior was speaking on the second and final day of the leaders summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

Because of the pandemic Mr Whipps is one of only four Pacific Islands leaders to make it to the climate negotiations, the others being Tuvalu, Fiji and Papua New Guinea.

"Our resources are disappearing before our eyes and our future is being robbed from us. Frankly speaking there is no dignity to a slow and painful death. You might as well bomb our islands instead of making us suffer only to witness our slow and fateful demise."

Countries have already announced major deals, including a global pledge to slash methane levels by 2030 as well as to end and reverse deforestation by the same year.

Mr Whipps said world leaders needed to significantly increase global climate financing.

The developed nations are already behind on their promise to mobilise $100 billion per year in climate change financing from the year 2020.

But Mr Whipps says to match today's climate reality they need to deliver on that and then some.

"We the island that are devastated most, demand that your commitments of 100 billion dollars annually be increased to meet the 4 trillion dollars the World Bank reports is needed," he said.

