Zelensky warns of new iron curtain as Russia invades

Wearing a military uniform, Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the nation as Russia continued its attack on several fronts, moving closer to the capital.

Exact casualty numbers are unclear, but include Ukrainian civilians.

UN estimates suggest that more than 100,000 people have already fled from their homes.

Thousands have crossed into Moldova and Romania.

"What we have heard today are not just missile blasts, fighting and the rumble of aircraft. This is the sound of a new iron curtain, which has come down and is closing Russia off from the civilised world," Mr Zelensky said in his video address.

"Our task is for that curtain not to fall on Ukrainian territory," he added.

The iron curtain refers to the division between Europe's communist East and capitalist West from the end of the Second World War to the end of the Cold War.

Russia's invasion by land, air and sea began after a pre-dawn TV address where President Vladimir Putin demanded that Ukraine's military lay down its arms. He threatened any country that attempted to intervene with "consequences you have never seen".

It followed weeks of escalating tensions, as Russia massed troops along Ukraine's borders.