Pacific Island Food Revolution TV show increases people’s uptake of healthy food

The programme commissioned the Busara Center for Behavioral Economics to do the assessment in Fiji, Tonga, Vanuatu, and Samoa.

The report found that watching and engaging with the show was responsible for an 'an excess improvement' on average of 33 per cent in Fiji, 38 per cent in Vanuatu, 146 per cent in Samoa, and 262 per cent in Tonga.

Simona Achitei the Grants and Program Manager for the show said the programme was trying a new development model to address the increasing rates of NCD’s.

“If you watch it the more you’re likely to report a healthier diet… the more you watch it the more you engage the more you’re likely to have a larger shift towards healthier eating," she told the ABC's Pacific Beat.

Photo source Pacific Island Food Revolution/Facebook