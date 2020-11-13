TripAdvisor warns users over Thai hotel that legally pursued reviewer

Wesley Barnes, who is a US citizen, had posted several scathing reviews of the Sea View Resort on the travel review site.

He was subsequently detained and charged under Thailand's strict anti-defamation laws. He was later released after issuing a public apology.

Now TripAdvisor has hit back.

The saga appeared to have ended when Mr Barnes left Thailand last week.

But TripAdvisor has had the last word by leaving a warning notice on the hotel's page.

"This hotel or individuals associated with this hotel filed criminal charges against a TripAdvisor user in relation to the traveller writing and posting online reviews. The reviewer spent time in jail as a result," it says.

"The hotel may have been exercising its legal rights under local law, however, it is our role to inform you so you may take this into consideration when researching your travel plans," it adds.

The warning is the first of its kind on the site.

In a statement, TripAdvisor said it believed in "the right of every traveller to write about their first-hand traveling experiences - good or bad".

"TripAdvisor strongly opposes any action where a business, like the Sea View Hotel & Spa in Koh Chang, uses local law to send someone to jail for expressing their opinion."