2022 Six Nations Rugby Championship will be live and Exclusive on Digicel TV & PlayGo App

The annual international competition features England, France, Ireland, and Wales as the Tier 1/top 8 ranked teams in World Rugby with 14th ranked Italy starting on Sunday, February 6 with the final round on Sunday, March 20.

Digicel Tonga CEO, Anthony Seuseu, said; “We are thrilled to add the prestigious Six Nations Rugby Championship to our growing live rugby and overall premium live sports portfolio. These 15 international tests between some of the highest-ranking teams in World Rugby again solidifies our position as the Home of Rugby and represents great value for our customers.”

Six Nations Championship is bound to be full of drama after last year’s last-minute French win over the Welsh, which meant that the winner of the Championship was only revealed after the final match was played.

This year’s Championship starts on Sunday morning, February 6 with Ireland hosting title holders Wales, Scotland at home against England, and France faces Italy at the Stade de France on Monday morning, February 7.

“This is a delight for rugby and sports fans – Digicel TV and PlayGo app subscribers will now be able to enjoy the best of the club and international rugby from both southern and northern hemispheres. Our subscribers will receive fantastic value for the next six months from the best rugby competitions, all in one place – live and exclusive on Digicel TV and PlayGo,” commented Seuseu.

Photo Getty Images Caption: Six Nations Rugby Championship