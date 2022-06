James Tedesco will captain a Blues side which includes debutants Ryan Matterson, Kotoni Staggs and Stephen Crichton in the 17.

Billy Slater's first Origin squad as coach features four debutants - Cowboys duo Reuben Cotter and Jeremiah Nanai along with Broncos Patrick Carrigan and Selwyn Cobbo.

Game 1 begins at 10 tonight (FJ Time).