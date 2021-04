The 29-year-old is currently playing rugby for the Red Hurricanes in Japan, but his contract with New Zealand Rugby is due to expire at the end of this year.

The Roosters have injuries at hooker and Perenara is seen as a potential No 9 option should he switch codes.

Robinson got Sonny Bill Williams back to the Roosters midway through last season, six years after the dual international had left league to chase another rugby World Cup with the All Blacks.