All Blacks bring back big guns for Ireland

Winger Sevu Reece is the only player retained from last week's scrappy win over Italy as the selectors named a team close to that which featured in the previous week's 54-16 thumping of Wales.

Among the backs from the Welsh test, Rieko Ioane is moved from the wing to midfield to partner Anton Lienert-Brown and replace David Havili, who drops to the bench as Reece moves over to the left after starting on the right in Rome.

Beauden Barrett retains the No 10 jersey ahead of Richie Mo'unga, with halfback TJ Perenara backed up by Finlay Christie after the Blues player recovered from a minor neck injury to take his place on the bench.

There was no room for captain Sam Cane, with Dalton Papalii named at openside flanker alongside Ardie Savea and Ethan Blackadder.

"That's the way we finished the Welsh game, with Anton moving in, Rieko moving to centre and Sevu on the wing," All Blacks coach Ian Foster said of the backline changes.

"It's a little bit of a reward for that combination. We've been able to use this series of games and the time together to try different things and thought a little change there would be good for us.

"We're also pretty excited at the impact that Finlay, David and Richie will have off the bench."

Foster said New Zealand, who lost on their last visit to Dublin three years ago, were expecting a stiff test.

"We've watched Ireland's development this year with interest, particularly through the latter part of the Six Nations and last week's big win over Japan.

"They are certainly playing with confidence and ambition and represent a formidable challenge.

"We know what it's going to mean here, and we want that kind of stage. It's big and it's exciting and is what motivates this team."