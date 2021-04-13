All Blacks captain Sam Cane says he will come back stronger after surgery on pectoral injury

Cane is also expected to miss most of the All Blacks’ fixtures in 2021 after tearing the tendon in his right pectoral.

The 29-year-old loose forward could be sidelined for four to six months after suffering the injury in the Chiefs’ win over the Blues on March 27, but he has overcome the first hurdle in his recovery.

From his hospital bed, Cane said he would be “coming back stronger” after also having some shoulder issues fixed.

“Surgery went well,” he said on Instagram. “Grateful to have had a very good surgeon who reattached my pectoral muscle but also tired [sic] up a few lose [sic] ends with my shoulder while he was in there.

“Looking forward to starting the rehab process and coming back stronger.”

Cane has said he would “hopefully” be sidelined for no more than six months and that means he could return for the All Blacks before the end of the year.

The All Blacks are tentatively scheduled to host Italy (two tests) and Fiji (one) in July, Covid-19 permitting, before a mooted Rugby Championship and an overseas tour.

Cane, meanwhile, is focused on his recovery and resting in front of the TV.

“But in the short term it’s rest and Netflix, I’m currently on the last season of Homeland and have loved it but will need a new series or two so hit me with your favourites please and thank you,” he added.

All Blacks joining Cane on the injury list last weekend were Crusaders Jack Goodhue and Joe Moody, as well as Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea, after their bruising Super Rugby Aotearoa clash in Wellington on Sunday.