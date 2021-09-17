All Blacks captain Savea confident new players will show patience

The All Blacks have swapped out more than two thirds of their starting XV from last week's win over Argentina, as they rest a string of first choice players ahead of two games against South Africa.

There are 11 changes to the run on side in total and a new look reserves bench.

Savea, who missed 39-nil trouncing of the Pumas on the Gold Coast after suffering a head knock in the final Bledisloe Cup win over the Wallabies, said his side can't afford to let Argentina outmuscle them in Brisbane.

"We need to match and be better than them in the physicality space.

"We know how physical Argentina is and they are going to come firing this weekend again. So, if we can match them in that physical space, hopefully it will let out game flow."

Despite last Sunday's severe scoreline, Savea believes the All Blacks won't get things so easy in this weekend's second straight test against Los Pumas.

He's warning his side not to get complacent against an Argentina team with plenty to prove after three straight losses in the Rugby Championship.

"If we turn up thinking the same performance we did last week will be enough, then we're kidding ourselves.

"We know the Argy boys are a wounded beast and they're dangerous right now. So, if we don't turn up, it could be a long day."

Savea is confident the leaders in the team can keep the players coming into the side calm and in control on Saturday night.

With some players returning from injury and others getting a chance to put their hand up for more regular selection, Savea said senior players like himself and first five Damian McKenzie must make sure the team stays patient.

"That's up to us leaders, to drive that. D-mac [McKenzie] and myself and the rest of the leaders on the field, controlling the game and leading the boys around.

"We [the senior players] just want the boys to go out there and just play and not think. It's up to us leaders to drive that.

"The boys did that really well last week [staying patient] and it's up to us this week, the boys that are putting on the jersey, to do a job."

The All Blacks top the Rugby Championship standings with the Springboks, who play the Wallabies tomorrow night, second.

A second straight win over Argentina would cement New Zealand in first place and put them in the box seat to win the tournament.