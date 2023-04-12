All Blacks hooker recommits to NZ until after 2027 World Cup

The 21-Test hooker, who will stay with New Zealand Rugby to the end of 2027, will remain with the Chiefs in Super Rugby Pacific and Waikato in the NPC.

"It's a privilege to represent Waikato, the Chiefs and the All Blacks," Taukei'aho said.

"I am truly grateful to re-sign with NZR for four more years and have the opportunity to keep living my dream."

In just two seasons for the All Blacks, the 25-year-old has already written himself into the history books.

In 2022 he equalled the most Test tries (7) scored by an All Blacks forward in a calendar year.

"We congratulate Samisoni on what he has achieved in the game so far," New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson said.

"We've seen him develop into a capable Test hooker and know he has a lot more to offer in the coming years."

RNZ report the former St Paul's Collegiate student has made huge strides since moving to New Zealand from Tonga in 2013.

He made his first-class debut for Waikato in 2016 and the following year he was called in as injury cover by the Chiefs, where he is now a fan favourite.

"We are ecstatic Samisoni has committed to being a long-term Chief," Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan said.

"He is extremely proud of this region and all it represents, and no doubt our loyal support base will be pleased to hear of this signing.

"The sacrifices and dedication Samisoni has made over the years have seen him develop into a world-class player. He still has significant growth in him and it's going to be exciting to see where he can get to in the years ahead."

In 2016, Taukei'aho debuted for Waikato in a successful Ranfurly Shield defence against Thames Valley. Since then he has amassed 44 appearances with 20 tries to his name.

"Waikato Rugby couldn't be more thrilled to have Samisoni Taukei'aho re-sign with the province," Waikato Rugby chief executive Carl Moon said.

"His talent, work ethic and leadership, on and off the field, is crucial for the sport.

"He is another one of these hard-working players that continues to evolve his game and we are excited to see his continued success at all levels of the game."

Samisoni Taukei'aho scores a try against Fiji. Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz