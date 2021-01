The 2014 World Rugby Player of the Year’s photos were deleted over the weekend, replaced by posts asking for his 53,000 followers to donate money via a mobile payment service.

Retallick is currently playing for Kobe Steelers in Japan’s Top League.

All Blacks fullback Beauden Barrett, who is also playing in Japan, warned his own followers to prevent them from falling for the scam.

“Big Brodie has been hacked so ignore his Stories people,” Barrett posted.