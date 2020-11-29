 

All Blacks pay tribute to late football legend Diego Maradona against Argentina

BY: Loop Pacific
06:25, November 29, 2020
The All Blacks paid tribute to late football legend Diego Maradona before their Tri-Nations game against Argentina on Saturday night.

New Zealand captain Sam Cane laid down an All Blacks jersey with ‘10 Maradona’ – his regular playing number – imprinted on the back of it in front of the Pumas players prior to kick-off in Newcastle.

Maradona, one of the greatest footballers in the history of the game and Argentina's most revered sportsperson, died earlier this week.

There was a small hiccup in the pre-game ceremonies in the ‘Welcome to Country’ when Aboriginal elder Uncle Bill Smith referred to the All Blacks’ opposition as The Netherlands during the ritual.

     

