All Blacks pay tribute to late football legend Diego Maradona against Argentina

New Zealand captain Sam Cane laid down an All Blacks jersey with ‘10 Maradona’ – his regular playing number – imprinted on the back of it in front of the Pumas players prior to kick-off in Newcastle.

Maradona, one of the greatest footballers in the history of the game and Argentina's most revered sportsperson, died earlier this week.

There was a small hiccup in the pre-game ceremonies in the ‘Welcome to Country’ when Aboriginal elder Uncle Bill Smith referred to the All Blacks’ opposition as The Netherlands during the ritual.