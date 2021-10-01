All Blacks seek perfection as Argentina limp to finish

The undefeated All Blacks have already snatched the Springboks' world number one ranking and sealed the title last week with victory over the world champions in Townsville in the 100th test between the sides.

But coach Ian Foster wants no slip-ups on the Gold Coast before they head to the northern hemisphere for the first time in two seasons.

"We were delighted with the result last week, but weren't as delighted with the performance," Foster said.

"We want to take the things we learned and apply them."

Lack-lustre performances in last weekend's test against South Africa have cost wings George Bridge and Will Jordan their spots in the All Blacks side for the Rugby Championship finale.

Both players struggled under the Springboks' high ball bombardment as a disjointed New Zealand side won 19-17 in Townsville.

The pair have been replaced by Sevu Reece and Rieko Ioane for Saturday's test and Ian Foster said the changes were necessary.

"It clearly was an area we felt we needed to improve from last week and they've got a real focus for that," said Foster from the Gold Coast of his back-three reshuffle.

"Sevu has played really well, I think Rieko has gone well too [on the wing], and our back three perhaps weren't at the level we needed them to be last week. So clearly a message has been sent."

South Africa, after successive defeats to Australia, were much closer to their best in the Townsville thriller but still fell short as it came down to a kicking duel.

The ground has shifted beneath their feet against the trans-Tasman teams, and another defeat to New Zealand will place coach Jacques Nienaber under further pressure as their World Cup triumph in Japan shrinks further in the rearview mirror.