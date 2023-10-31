Andy Farrell lands coach of the year despite Ireland quarter final exit

Farrell, who was not in Paris to accept the award, saw off competition from South Africa’s Jacques Nienaber, New Zealand’s Ian Foster and Fiji’s Simon Raiwalui.

The 48-year-old Englishman guided Ireland to a Six Nations Grand Slam earlier this year, but his side were knocked out of the World Cup in the quarter-finals by New Zealand, who went on to lose to South Africa in the final.

New Zealand’s Ardie Savea was named men’s 15s player of the year ahead of Ireland’s Bundee Aki, France’s Antoine Dupont and South Africa’s Eben Etzebeth.

Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe won try of the year for his long-range solo effort against England during the Six Nations.