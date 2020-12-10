Arbitration for Tonga National Rugby League after explusion from international body nearly complete

The Tonga National Rugby League (TNRL) was expelled from the International Rugby League (IRL) in March, after a long-running battle over governance, money and a threatened player boycott.

The TNRL appealed against its expulsion before the Court of Arbitration for Sport this week.

Secretary William Edwards said he was comfortable with how the two-day hearing played out.

"I'm comfortable that we will get a ruling that they didn't follow process but they only had one way of doing it and that was to get rid of us and I just can't see it. I just can't see whether we did so many things wrong," he said.

"I'm not overly confident, but I'm confident because the way they asked their questions it showed that they didn't follow procedure and didn't give us natural justice."

Written closing submissions will be made today by both sides, who have expressed their desire for the panel to issue a rapid verdict due to the proximity to the World Cup.

Edwards said it could be settled before Christmas.

"They said given the World Cup next year, they might announce a ruling by Christmas and then a substantive decision with all the reasons sometime next year."

Meanwhile, IRL Global Operations Manager Danny Kazandjian is expecting a ruling to be made in the coming days.

"Closing arguments are submitted today but we have not been told when to expect a verdict. Maybe 48 or 72 hours, but I'm speculating," he said.