Back in history | Tonga upset with referee

He alleged that Seruvakula, who was the president of the Fiji Rugby Referees Association, was not consistent in his rulings.

In an article published by The Fiji Times on July 8, 1977, he said several times Seruvakula moved the whistle to his mouth “and looked as if he was going to blow it, but then did not”.

“This showed that he was indecisive and he wasn’t sure what rule he was following because he used the advantage rule at times but did not do so at other times,” Vivili said.

Vivili claimed that winger Mosese Tuipulotu scored a sure try in the corner but referee Seruvakula called them back and penalised Tonga for a forward pass.

“If this was the case, why didn’t he blow his whistle at the time the forward pass was made.

“He waited until our player had crossed the line then brought the play back.

“This type of ruling had a demoralising effect on the players, there were several heated moments during the match and I’d attribute these to the referee.”

Vivili also alleged that the first penalty kick to Rewa did not go over the upright. He said he was not trying to cover up for the defeat.

He said he accepted the defeat and gave full credit to Rewa for the good game.

He said they would pick the referee for the Test match but were not saying anything yet. Seruvakula, in reply to the criticism, said he controlled the game as he saw it.

Meanwhile, national coach Inoke Tabualevu said Fiji captain Pio Bosco Tikoisuva and speedy winger Joape Kuinikoro would be fit to face Tonga in the first rugby Test.

He said the injuries they had were not serious.

“Tikoisuva received treatment while Kuinikoro trained with the Fiji squad in the afternoon for the big match at Suva’s Buckhurst Park, the others were physically fit,” said Tabualevu.

Tabualevu, the man who coached the 1972 touring team to Tonga which won the series unbeaten in three Tests, knew how to counter the Tongan rugby attacks.

His experience came from being a coach and a player who had been in action against the Tongans.