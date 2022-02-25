Black Ferns captain Les Elder to lead Chiefs Manawa in Super Rugby Aupiki

Now she has the chance to lead them to the inaugural Super Rugby Aupiki title.

The incumbent Black Ferns captain was confirmed to be taking up that role with Chiefs Manawa on Friday, a week out from the start of the season, which was condensed this week as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Elder has 22 Black Ferns caps and she said she was honoured to be the team’s first official captain.

“It’s a huge privilege to be able to lead any side and just looking at the calibre of the women in our team, any one of those other ladies could have done the job and I would have happily gone in and supported them”.