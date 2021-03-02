Blues squad given all clear

The Blues squad that played the Hurricanes remained in Wellington post-game, and yesterday all returned negative Covid tests.

It is bye week, so the squad has now dispersed and will officially reassemble at the weekend with training to re-start on Sunday at the temporary base in Cambridge, Waikato.

The remainder of the squad and staff that did travel to Wellington have relocated to Cambridge - and remain in a separate bubble awaiting the results of their Covid Tests - due back today.

If they are clear, then they too will be free to disperse.

No-one can travel to Auckland.

Some players/staff have decided to remain in Cambridge for their break - and will continue with light training at Hautapu RC and Avantidrome - under L2 restrictions.