Boks too good for Pumas

Both tries came in the second half, and the Springboks will be disappointed they could not score more to earn a bonus point in a dominant performance until a scrappy last 15 minutes.

Argentina scored a late try from loose-forward Pablo Matera, but they largely found the unyielding home defence too difficult to break down.

The teams were due to share a charter flight to Australia tomorrow, but championship organisers are discussing where and when the competition will continue due to COVID-19 travel regulations in New Zealand that have left plans on hold.