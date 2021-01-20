Broncos culture rebuild faces first test after Haas arrest

Haas will front Tweed Heads Local Court on February 2 after he was charged with using offensive language and intimidating police on Saturday night.

The NSW and Australian Test prop is also under investigation from the NRL Integrity Unit but will continue to train with Brisbane until his court appearance.

Haas is alleged to have been aggressive and abusive towards police when they approached he and his partner on Saturday night in Tweed Heads.

The incident looms as Walters' first significant off-field challenge since taking charge of the Broncos last October, having spoken at length of his desire to revive a winning culture and lift off-field standards.

Brisbane's past 18 months have been punctuated by off-field indiscretions around COVID bubble breaches and David Fifita's arrest in Bali among other incidents en route to the first wooden spoon in club history.

White refused to speculate on possible club or NRL sanctions for Haas on Monday morning, but said the incident served as a timely reminder of what is expected.

"I'm being very clear, there is no excuse or tolerance for those type of behaviours or actions," White told reporters.

"There's a big lesson for Payne and he needs to own that. But there's also a lesson for the entire playing group as well and they'll have a meeting this morning.

"I know those things will be reinforced. But we're after actions, not words ... he made a really poor decision and he'll have to suffer the consequences for that.

"Anything like this is a setback. But we need to own it as a club.

"Payne first and foremost needs to own it and Kevvie will obviously be a part of that process. But there's a lesson to be learned. We have to take those lessons."

White described Haas as "embarrassed, ashamed and remorseful" over his arrest.

The 21-year-old has endured a difficult six months following the death of his older brother Chace last August.

He has also courted off-field controversy as well though, serving a four-game suspension and copping a $20,000 fine in early 2019 after refusing to answer NRL Integrity Unit questions about an incident involving his family members.

Haas was Brisbane's brightest prospect throughout the ill-fated Anthony Seibold era, claiming the Paul Morgan award as the Broncos best player in both 2019 and 2020.

White said a remorseful Haas would be supported by the club to take responsibility for his actions.